FOUR DOWNS: Jameson Williams' first NFL catch a 41-yard TD

FOURTH DOWN: EXPLOSIVE PLAYS

The Lions didn't punt a single time last week in their convincing 40-14 win over Jacksonville. They had eight scoring possessions that consisted of seven, seven, eight, nine, 11, 10, 12 and 12 plays.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked this week if there was something rewarding about scoring 40 points and not having to punt without a lot of explosive scoring plays.

"No, I love explosive plays," Johnson said. "It's like after every drive we've got one of our young coaches he'll say, 'Hey, that was a 15-play drive or 12-play drive.' And I'm like, 'You know what's better than that? A three-play drive, a two-play drive that ends up in the end zone.'

Johnson dialed up the explosive plays Sunday against the Vikings. Williams' 41-yard touchdown came on the second play of Detroit's second possession after they stopped the Vikings on a 4th and 1 at their own 46-yard line.

Detroit's second touchdown, a DJ Chark 48-yard reception, came on the first play of Detroit's fifth possession of the first half after Kalif Raymond returned a punt 35 yards to the Minnesota 48-yard line. Goff and Chark did the rest from there.

"It changes our offense entirely and our whole way of doing things and the whole thought process when you have two guys like that who are legit vertical home-run threats," Goff said. "We were able to show them both off today."

The Lions' offense came into Sunday ranked in the top 10 in total points (6th), total offense (7th), rushing (10th) and passing (8th). And now with Williams back and Chark healthy after missing six games earlier in the year with an ankle injury, they can attack defenses in a lot of different ways.