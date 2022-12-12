NOTEBOOK: Goff puts up another outstanding performance in win over Vikings

OKWARA RETURNS

It had to be a great feeling for veteran defensive lineman Romeo Okwara to hear his name called and run out of the tunnel for introductions pregame Sunday after missing more than a year of football after suffering a torn Achilles Week 4 last season.

Okwara was on a snap count and didn't finish with an official statistic, but he's still trying to knock off the rust of being sidelined for more than a year. The smart money is on him making a big play for this defense down the stretch.

O-LINE PLAY

The Lions offensive line continues to dominate opposing defenses. Goff had tons of time to throw the ball Sunday. He wasn't sacked a single time and was hit just three times total. Detroit also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.