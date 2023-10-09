O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with tenacity & stacking wins

2. Looking ahead: A reality check comes with Sunday's game. The Panthers were overmatched. There are tougher challenges ahead.

"Look, we're going to play some really, really good teams, and we're going to have to be on it," Campbell said. "Every week these games get more and more important as you close in on December and January.

"We've got to be playing our best ball by the time we get there."

3. View from the top: Guard Jonah Jackson is in his fourth year with the Lions, and he's seeing something he did not see for an extended period at any time in the first three seasons.

The view from first place is new and exciting – and rewarding for all the work players put in to play this game.

"It's pretty cool," Jackson said – sounding like he meant every word of it. "It's still early. We're excited about the challenges we face.

"It's exciting, and we're going to keep on rolling. We're going to be on everybody's hit list now.