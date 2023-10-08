RECAP: Lions vs. Panthers

QB comparison: Goff was terrific all afternoon, completing 20 of his 28 passes for 236 yards with three touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 132.4. He's thrown at least two touchdown passes in 14 of his last 16 games at Ford Field.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, was 25-of-41 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions for an 82.1 passer rating.

Big plays: There was a three-play stretch in the second quarter that completely turned the game in Detroit's favor.

With the Lions leading 14-7 with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Goff threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone to push their lead to 21-7.

The first play of the next Carolina possession was an interception thrown by Young to Jacobs that was returned to the Carolina 31-yard line.

The first play of the subsequent Lions possession was a reverse flea flicker on a pitch to Montgomery who handed it off to wide receiver Jameson Williams on the reverse who pitched it back to Goff. Goff found a wide-open LaPorta for the touchdown.