FOUR DOWNS: Lions play complementary football in win over Panthers

FOURTH DOWN: TRICK PLAYS

Detroit had just scored on offense to make it 21-7 late in the second quarter, and on the first play of the next Carolina possession quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception to Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs that he returned to the Panthers' 31-yard line.

Here was a chance for the Lions to take complete control of the game.

"He (OC Ben Johnson) called it after that turnover and I kind of looked over and smiled and was like, 'Man, I love it,'" Goff said of the reverse flea flicker on Detroit's first play after the interception that led to a 31-yard Sam LaPorta touchdown.

Later on in the third quarter the Lions converted a 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard Montgomery run on a play in which center Frank Ragnow snapped the ball through Goff's legs to Montgomery, catching the Panthers' defense flatfooted.

"That was my first time running it in a game," Goff said of the snap between the legs play. "Just the timing on what I was saying. We were snapping it on 'Jamo come on' like motioning him in and when I said 'Jamo come on' (it was snapped)."