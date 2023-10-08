NOTEBOOK: Players continue to step up for Lions' offense

Josh Reynolds caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Kalif Raymond had a big catch on the first play of the game and finished with 45 receiving yards on three catches. Marvin Jones Jr. had a couple nice catches. And rookie tight end Sam LaPorta continued his fine play with two touchdowns on three catches for 47 yards. All that to go along with another 100-yard rushing performance from running back David Montgomery.

The famous line in football is that it's not a matter of if injuries are going to happen but when. How teams are able to navigate through them and have others step up in big moments can make the difference between the teams playing meaningful football in December and January and those who aren't.

"Make plays. It's tough to lose a guy like Saint and not have him," Reynolds said after the game. "But we pride ourselves in being able to make plays top-down in the receiving room. That's what we did."