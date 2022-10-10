O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell takes blame for loss, but other factors contributed

2. Quarterbacks: Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was the winner in his first NFL start over Lions veteran Jared Goff.

Zappe finished out the previous week's overtime loss to the Packers. He played reasonably well, completing 10 of 15 passes with one TD and no interceptions.

He was remarkably poised for a young player making his first start. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a TD. He had one interception on a deflection that was not his fault. His passer rating was an even 100.

Goff, who played so well in the first four games, never seemed comfortable. He had an interception on the Lions' second possession when they were driving for a possible field goal or go-ahead touchdown after the Patriots had taken a 3-0 lead on their first possession.

He fumbled late in the second quarter when sacked on fourth down. The Patriots returned it for a touchdown that extended their lead to 13-0.

Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 229 yards and the one pick. His passer rating was 62.7.

3. Offensive line: The Lions' strongest and deepest position, and another win for the Patriots, who took a lot of the pressure off Zappe. The Patriots rushed for 176 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson carried the load, getting 161 yards on 25 carries.