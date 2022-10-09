FOUR DOWNS: Campbell calls Lions' shutout loss to Patriots 'rock bottom'

THIRD DOWN: DEFENSIVE CHANGES

It's been a rough start to the season for the Lions' defense, so Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn decided to make some personnel changes Sunday against the Patriots.

Both Campbell and Glenn eluded to changes earlier this week after the Lions ranked last in points allowed and last in total defense after the first four games of the season. Those changes were rather significant.

Starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye, safety DeShon Elliott and starting nickel cornerback Mike Hughes were all benched. Oruwariye, who led the Lions with six interceptions last year, wasn't even active for the game. He's allowed a 73.1 completion percentage and a 123.4 passer rating with two touchdowns when opponents have thrown his way this season.

Will Harris started in place of Oruwariye and had one tackle before injuring his hamstring and leaving the game.

Elliott signed with the Lions in free agency after spending his first three seasons in Baltimore. The Lions have suffered a number of missed assignments and communication issues in the backend of their defense, and the coaching staff was looking to shake things up back there.

Saivion Smith, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, started in place of Elliott alongside rookie Kerby Joseph. Smith only saw two snaps, however, after suffering a neck injury in a scary situation that saw him down on the field for some time and then loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital. Elliott replaced him and led the Lions with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.

AJ Parker was the team's primary nickel cornerback last year, but lost the job to Hughes in training camp. Parker played in 13 games last season with seven starts and had 50 tackles and seven passes defended last season. He finished Sunday with six tackles.

The defense did play better than they had coming in, allowing 35.3 points per game the first four games of the year, but Elliott said 22 points allowed by the defense Sunday is still too many.

"We have to play complementary football at the end of the day, in all three phases," linebacker Alex Anzalone said. "I feel like there are times where we have, like in the Washington game and a few other instances throughout the season, but that is what is really hurting us. When the offense is clicking the defense hasn't been clicking and vice versa. It's complementary football – that's how you win games in the NFL."