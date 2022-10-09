RECAP: Lions at Patriots

QB comparison: Goff was harassed all afternoon by a very good New England defensive front. He finished just 19-of-35 passing for 229 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He finished with a 62.7 passer rating.

Zappe was extremely efficient for the Patriots, completing 17 of his 21 pass attempts for 188 yards with a touchdown, one interception (DeShon Elliott) and a 100.0 rating.

Key moment: The Lions faced a 3rd and 2 at the New England 25-yard line when running back Craig Reynolds was tackled for a 7-yard loss back to the 32-yard line. Instead of kicking a 49 or 50-yard field goal and attempting to trim the Patriots' 6-0 to 6-3, Campbell opted to go for it on 4th and 9.

Goff was sacked and fumbled on the fourth-down play. It was returned 59 yards for a touchdown by Dugger. Potentially a 6-3 score turned into 13-0 late in the second quarter, and the Lions never recovered.

Injury report: It was a scary moment early Sunday for Lions defensive back Saivion Smith, who suffered a neck injury on the second defensive play of the game. Making his first start in place of Elliott, Smith was injured while trying to jam Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. He was down on the field for some time before being placed on a stabilizing backboard and taken via ambulance to a local hospital. He was replace by Elliott.

Cornerback Will Harris, who was starting in place of Amani Oruwariye, injured his hamstring in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Mike Hughes.

Elliott left the game in the third quarter with cramps, but did return in the fourth quarter.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu also left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.