NOTEBOOK: Lions DB Saivion Smith being evaluated for a neck injury

FOXBOROUGH – It was a scary moment early Sunday for Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith.

Making his first start at safety for the Lions and just his second career start, the third-year pro was injured on the second defensive play of the game while trying to jam Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

Smith and Henry looked to hit helmets, and Smith fell awkwardly and lay motionless on the ground as medical personnel rushed to his side. He was quickly placed on a stabilizing backboard as the entire Lions team surrounded him for support.

An ambulance came onto the field to take Smith to a local hospital for evaluation. Smith's father came out of the stands and onto the field to accompany his son in the ambulance to the hospital.

The Lions did confirm later in the game that Smith demonstrated movement in his extremities and was still being evaluated for a neck injury. Campbell said after the game that Smith was doing well enough the team was going to try and get him back on the team plane for the trip back to Detroit.

"Always scary," quarterback Jared Goff said of seeing a teammate driven off the field in an ambulance. "Good to know he's doing better."