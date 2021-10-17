RECAP: Lions vs. Bengals

It was too little way too late for the Detroit Lions' offense Sunday at Ford Field.

Detroit had just 95 total yards of offense and five first downs through three quarters of football Sunday against Cincinnati at Ford Field. Detroit didn't reach the Bengals' red zone until under 10 minutes remaining in the game, and they didn't reach the end zone until just over two minutes left and trailing by 31 points.

That wasn't a recipe for success, and Detroit fell to the Bengals, 34-11, dropping their record to 0-6 on the season.

Detroit was out-gained in yards in the contest 398-228, and most of those came in the fourth quarter for Detroit with the Bengals' defense protecting a big lead. Detroit had just 36 rushing yards in the contest.

The Bengals got on the board first on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to running back Chris Evans down the left sideline as Evans beat linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.