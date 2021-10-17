RECAP: Lions vs. Bengals

Oct 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM
It was too little way too late for the Detroit Lions' offense Sunday at Ford Field.

Detroit had just 95 total yards of offense and five first downs through three quarters of football Sunday against Cincinnati at Ford Field. Detroit didn't reach the Bengals' red zone until under 10 minutes remaining in the game, and they didn't reach the end zone until just over two minutes left and trailing by 31 points.

That wasn't a recipe for success, and Detroit fell to the Bengals, 34-11, dropping their record to 0-6 on the season.

Detroit was out-gained in yards in the contest 398-228, and most of those came in the fourth quarter for Detroit with the Bengals' defense protecting a big lead. Detroit had just 36 rushing yards in the contest.

The Bengals got on the board first on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to running back Chris Evans down the left sideline as Evans beat linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Cincinnati added a 38-yard Evan McPherson field goal to end the first half with a 10-0 lead.

Detroit's defense played a pretty good first half, limiting big plays by the Bengals, but they couldn't sustain the effort in the second half.

The Bengals extended the lead to 17-0 on a 40-yard pass from Burrow to running back Joe Mixon on a 4th and 1 play.

Cincinnati pushed the lead to 27-0 on a two-yard pass from Burrow to tight end C.J. Uzomah, a few plays after a 53-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who had 97 receiving yards in the game.

The Bengals led 34-3 after backup quarterback Brandon Allen threw a touchdown to wide receiver Auden Tate midway through the fourth quarter.

Detroit got its only touchdown just before the two-minute warning on a one-yard run by D'Andre Swift. Wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown added the two-point conversion.

QB comparison: Lions quarterback Jared Goff had his roughest outing as a starter in Detroit.

He completed 28-of-42 passes for 202 yards with no touchdowns and one interception for a 67.8 passer rating. He was sacked once.

Burrow was terrific for the Bengals. He completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw an interception to Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye and was sacked twice. He finished with a 115.7 passer rating.

Key moment: Late in the first quarter with the Lions trailing 7-0, Detroit's defense took advantage of a Burrow mistake as Oruwariye picked off a high throw from Burrow and returned it to the Cincinnati 18-yard line. Lions safety Tracy Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the return, so Detroit instead started at the Bengals' 38.

After a first-down sack back to the 48-yard line, Goff threw a nice pass down the middle on 2nd and 20 to St. Brown at the Bengals' 23-yard line for a 25-yard gain, but as St. Brown was going to the ground, he was stripped of the ball by Bengals safety Brandon Wilson.

Instead of 1st and 10 at the Bengals' 23, it went down as an interception and another turnover for the Lions in plus territory, something that's plagued them the last three weeks.

Injury report: Lions veteran defensive end Nick Williams left in the first half with an ankle injury, but did return to the contest in the second half.

Up next: at Los Angeles Rams (5-1).

