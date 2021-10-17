NOTEBOOK: Defense takes a step back in second half of loss to Bengals

"Just didn't seem like the same defense from the first half, I'm going to be honest," cornerback Amani Oruwariye said after the game. "We felt pretty good in the first half. Second half, we have to tackle better, run to the ball better and just all around have to be better."

Detroit's defense kept them in the game for a half, but Cincinnati scored on their first four possessions of the second half, three of those being touchdowns. It was some of the same issues that have plagued them in the past: Missed assignments, shaky tackling and technique issues.

Sunday's second half was probably the worst 30 minutes of football that side of the ball has played since Week 1 in the first half against San Francisco.

With the high-powered Los Angeles Rams up next, Detroit's defense has to make the right adjustments this week.

MENTAL ERROR

It was a peculiar play Sunday when Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw the ball away on a 4th and 4 play in the second quarter at the Bengals' 38-yard line.

Goff rolled left, saw a holding call on left tackle Penei Sewell, and ended up just throwing the ball away. He explained after the game that it was a mental error on his part.

"I saw the holding call and had a complete lapse of judgement of, 'Okay, they are going to bring this ball back, so we are going to punt it anyways,' Goff said.