FOUR DOWNS: Campbell reacts to lopsided loss to Bengals

FIRST DOWN: CAMPBELL REACTS

For the first five weeks of the season, a young Detroit Lions football team couldn't find enough ways to win a game, but they at least showed effort and resiliency.

Sunday's 34-11 loss to Cincinnati at home felt different, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn't happy about it after the game.

"We got whipped. That was brutal," Campbell said. "First credit Cincinnati. They were ready to go. We didn't do anything right."

Detroit had less than 100 yards of total offense through the first 45 minutes of the game and trailed 27-0 at one point. After playing well defensively in the first half, Cincinnati moved the ball at will and hit big play after big play to fill up the scoreboard.

Campbell said more importantly than a perceived lack of effort was the lack of focus, and he put that on himself.

"When you get whipped like that, that's on me," he said. "There's no other way around that. That's a reflection on me."

Campbell said it was the first time all season he's been disappointed in his football team following a loss for the lack of effort and focus they displayed for 60 minutes.

"We weren't even in that fight," Campbell said.