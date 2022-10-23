NOTEBOOK: St. Brown leaves game with concussion

ARLINGTON – Detroit can't seem to catch a break on the injury front.

Already without running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and wide receiver DJ Chark (IR - ankle), the Lions lost talented second-year slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a concussion in the first quarter Sunday against the Cowboys.

St. Brown caught a 4-yard pass on a 2nd and 11 play at the Dallas 21-yard line late in the first quarter and took a shot to the back of the head as he was going to the ground.

As he got to his knees, St. Brown shook his head a bit. When he got to his feet, an official came over and took him out of the game to be evaluated. St. Brown went into the medical tent on the sideline for a number of minutes and then went right to the locker room. Shortly after, the team ruled him out with a concussion. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed after the game St. Brown is in the concussion protocol, but seems to be OK.

"I just talked to him and he gave me the thumbs up," Campbell said.

In five games this season, St. Brown has 28 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns.