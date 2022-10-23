FOUR DOWNS: Turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Cowboys

FOURTH DOWN: OFFENSE STALLS

It was a very conservative game plan offensively for the Lions, as they didn't want Micah Parsons, Lawrence or the rest of the talented Dallas defensive front to pin their ears back and come after Goff.

The Lions wanted to run the ball and play conservatively on offense. The plan was working well into the fourth quarter with the Lions having a chance to take the lead with that 1st and goal play at the 1-yard line. That was before four fourth-quarter turnovers got things off the rails.

Turnovers are becoming an issue for this offense, but so is inconsistency. They've gone two games in a row now without scoring a touchdown and have scored six points total against New England and Dallas in their last two contests.

The Lions have dealt with some critical injuries offensively. Running back D’Andre Swift was inactive Sunday and wide receiver DJ Chark went on IR this week after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, but to Campbell, those are just excuses.

"It doesn't matter who we have, what we're doing or who we're playing," Campbell said. "The bottom line is you have to find a way to win and I really felt like we were on track to do that. Then we made those couple of mistakes that killed us, the turnovers. Against an opponent this good. Good luck."

The Lions got off to such a great start offensively the first four weeks of the season, but have taken a big step backwards the last two weeks. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has to find the right buttons to push this week to get that side of the ball playing better football before Miami comes to Detroit next week.