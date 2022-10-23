RECAP: Lions at Cowboys

The Lions were in position to retake the lead early in the fourth quarter after a terrific drive positioned them with a 1st and goal at the Dallas 1-yard line. But running back Jamaal Williams fumbled the ball and it was recovered by linebacker Anthony Barr at the half yard line.

Detroit's defense did a nice job to force a punt and give the offense another chance, but Goff was intercepted again, this time by cornerback Jourdan Lewis at the Dallas 47-yard line. Dallas turned that into another Elliott 1-yard touchdown with 2:46 left to give the Cowboys a 17-6 lead.

Dallas iced the game on Goff's third turnover, a strip-sack fumble at the Detroit 23-yard line they turned into a 2-yard Peyton Hendershot touchdown to give them a 24-6 lead.

Fittingly, the game ended on a couple kneeldowns after another Goff fumble, Detroit's fifth turnover of the game.

QB comparison: It was a forgettable day for Goff, who ended up turning the ball over three times. He finished 21-of-26 passing for 228 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and two fumbles. He was sacked five times and finished with a 71.2 passer rating.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was playing in his first game since injuring his thumb Week 1. He was an efficient 19-of-25 passing for 207 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 113.2 rating.

Worth noting: Cornerback Jeff Okudah was all over the AT&T Stadium turf Sunday. He was terrific supporting the run and finished the day with 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss that forced a first-half punt. It was Okudah's best game of the year.

Lions rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson notched sacks No. 4 and 5 on the year. He finished with three tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.