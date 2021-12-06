O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell reacts to first win as Lions head coach

We start with Campbell:

1. The team: Win or lose – or tie, for that matter – it's always been about the team and what the players have contributed that Campbell references most frequently.

That did not change in the emotion of the moment after Goff's TD pass to rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game-winning score as time ran out.

It was outright delirium on the Lions' sideline that spilled onto the field and into the locker room to celebrate the win.

Campbell was as happy as anyone, but in his measured way.

"They fought," he said of the team. "They continued to fight all year, and it paid off today. And we found a way to win. We found a way to win when we needed it."

What does it mean?

"It means I'm happy for our guys. I'm proud of our guys. I'm happy for them. Of course I'm happy. I'm happy for the coaches. I'm happy for everybody.

"You want this so bad for the players because they're the ones who put in all the hard work and the blood and the sweat and the tears. We all do. So do the coaches.