RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more.

Players and coaches talked all week about needing to learn how to finish games to notch that first victory. Sunday, they finally figured it out, putting together an epic two-minute drive, culminating in an 11-yard Jared Goff to Amon-Ra-St. Brown touchdown as time expired, to give the Lions a 29-27 come-from-behind win for their first victory of the season.

The win is the first for Dan Campbell as head coach in Detroit, and he has to be happy with how all three phases had a hand in this one.

After failing to convert on a 4th and 1 at the their own 29-yard line holding on to a thin, 23-21 lead, Minnesota took over and eventually took the lead, 27-23, on a 3-yard Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson touchdown with just one minute and 50 seconds left.