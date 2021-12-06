NOTEBOOK: St. Brown's first NFL touchdown is one to remember

HARRIS BACK AT IT

Outside linebacker Charles Harris went the last six games without recording a sack after recording one in four straight games Weeks 2 through 5. Harris told reporters this week he was looking forward to playing a less mobile quarterback in Minnesota's Kirk Cousins with the opportunity to pin his ears back a little bit and not worry about him escaping the pocket.

It turns out Harris had good reason to be excited.

He finished with two solo tackles, four quarterback hits, two sacks, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble that led to a Lions touchdown. He upped his team-leading and career-high sack total to six this season.

KEY PLAY

Everyone in Detroit will be talking about St. Brown's touchdown to win the game, but running back Godwin Igwebuike made a really important conversion on 3rd and 10 on the final scoring drive to not only gain 13 yards after a short pass from Goff, but also get out of bounds.

"Great play. Great play," Campbell said after the game. "That was unbelievable. Look, all of our guys did a great job, so did (Amon-Ra) St. Brown. You're right, Godwin's was – that was the first one. That was a big one. That took a lot of effort because first, it was almost like, 'You know what? Just split them and get up field, get the first, get down, and we'll run up, we'll clock it.'