FOUR DOWNS: Breaking down the Lions' game-winning drive

FIRST DOWN: FINAL DRIVE

Good teams are able to overcome mistakes and give themselves a chance to win.

The Lions obviously haven't done enough of that this season, but after consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter in which Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over, giving Minnesota an opportunity to take a late lead, Goff had one minute and 50 seconds to atone for his mistakes.

Goff stepped into the huddle and went to work with no timeouts left and 75 yards between the line of scrimmage and end zone, needing a touchdown to win. He used the sideline and killed the clock, methodically moving the ball 64 yards down to the Minnesota 11-yard line in one minute and 46 seconds.

With four seconds left, head coach Dan Campbell called a play the Lions have been working on since training camp for that situation and the coverage the Vikings showed. They had just recently moved rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown into the main target role on the outside on the play.

After getting the coverage they were looking for, Goff threw a dart to St. Brown where only he could catch it low and in the end zone, and the celebration at Ford Field begun, as the Lions walked off 29-27 winners for the first time this season.

Goff completed nine passes to five different receivers on the drive for 75 yards and a touchdown. He threw three touchdowns total in the game.

"It was as good as you can do it I think for us offensively," Goff said of the final drive. "We were able to walk down the field there on them and make that play at the end. It came down to one play and we were able to make it.