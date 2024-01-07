NOTEBOOK: LaPorta leaves game with knee injury

HOT FINISH

Talk about a hot finish to the regular season for Lions Pro Bowl defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. After a three-sack performance last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson racked up two more sacks against the Vikings Sunday.

He's now produced 5.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss over the last two games. He joins Ezekiel Ansah (2017) as the only Lions to accumulate 5.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss in any two-game span. The last player to do so in any two-game span was Aaron Donald in 2018. Hutchinson finished the regular season with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

"He's a guy who is relentless, but works his craft," Campbell said of Hutchinson. "He's got a quick first step. He's an explosive athlete. But then he's just constantly working with his hands and his body and his lean and his torque and he just every day gets a little bit better at something.