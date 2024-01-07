NOTEBOOK: LaPorta leaves game with knee injury

Jan 07, 2024 at 06:36 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 Sunday to give them 12 wins on the season and some momentum going into the start of the playoffs next week, but it might have come at a cost.

Late in the second quarter, rookie Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta caught a 5-yard pass on a 3rd & 4 play for a first down, but as Josh Metellus tried to bring him down, LaPorta's left knee bent back awkwardly. LaPorta grabbed at the knee before he hit the ground. He laid on the field for a bit while trainers looked at him and then slowly walked off the field and into the injury tent. A cart came to take him to the locker room. He did not return.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game the injury isn't as bad as it looked initially.

"The best way I can put it is it's probably not as bad as it looked but it's not good news," Campbell said. "We'll know more tomorrow but I know it looked awful. It's not as bad as that. That doesn't mean it looks good in the immediate here to have him for a game."

LaPorta's absence to start the playoffs would be a big loss for the Lions. Earlier in the game LaPorta caught his 82nd reception of the season, establishing the new record for receptions in a season by a rookie tight end. He passed the previous record of 81 set by Keith Jackson in 1988.

LaPorta had five receptions for 29 yards and Detroit's first touchdown of the contest before suffering the injury. He finished the regular season with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said James Mitchell stepped up in LaPorta's absence, but potentially losing LaPorta will sting to begin the playoffs because whoever fills in, they won't be able to replicate the timing and chemistry he's built with LaPorta.

Mitchell did well in the blocking schemes and caught one pass for 24 yards.

Wide receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond left the game early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and being tackled by defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. He was ruled out quickly with a knee injury. He had two catches for 50 yards and four punt returns for 89 yards (22.3 avg.) before leaving the game. Campbell said Raymond is in the same boat as LaPorta.

Lions vs. Vikings Week 18 photos

View photos from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Week 18 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

The Detroit Lions 2023 NFC North Division Championship Banner is recognized before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
The Detroit Lions 2023 NFC North Division Championship Banner is recognized before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Third Down Town during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Third Down Town during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate after touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate after touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after at touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after at touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)a
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)a

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp receive a game ball in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp receive a game ball in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

HOT FINISH

Talk about a hot finish to the regular season for Lions Pro Bowl defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. After a three-sack performance last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Hutchinson racked up two more sacks against the Vikings Sunday.

He's now produced 5.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss over the last two games. He joins Ezekiel Ansah (2017) as the only Lions to accumulate 5.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss in any two-game span. The last player to do so in any two-game span was Aaron Donald in 2018. Hutchinson finished the regular season with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

"He's a guy who is relentless, but works his craft," Campbell said of Hutchinson. "He's got a quick first step. He's an explosive athlete. But then he's just constantly working with his hands and his body and his lean and his torque and he just every day gets a little bit better at something.

"Then here we go we got to Week 18 and now he continues to improve and continues to develop. That's a credit to him, man."

EXTRA POINTS

  • Detroit's win over Minnesota gives them a 4-2 mark against the NFC North in 2023.
  • The Lions rushed for 27 touchdowns this season, establishing a new single-season franchise record. They also set the franchise record with 6,712 total net yards this season.

