RECAP: Lions at Broncos

Dec 12, 2021 at 07:16 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

DENVER – It was always going to be a tough ask of the Detroit Lions, who are dealing with simultaneous flu and COVID-19 outbreaks that altered their preparation, to travel out west and beat a Broncos team that has to treat the rest of their regular season like the playoffs.

Detroit was missing a number of key contributors on both sides of the ball due to injury and illness, and simply didn't have the firepower necessary to hang with Denver for 60 minutes, falling to the Broncos 38-10.

It was ultimately four big plays that went against Detroit that loomed large in the final outcome: A fumble and turnover on downs inside the Lions' 40 that led to two Broncos touchdowns, a failed fourth and goal early in the fourth quarter and a Jared Goff interception midway through fourth quarter at the Broncos' 12-yard line.

Denver jumped out to a 14-0 lead scoring on each of their first two possessions that were capped off by short touchdown runs by running backs Javonte Williams (5 yards) and Melvin Gordon III (1 yard).

Detroit would answer back with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Goff to wide receiver Kalif Raymond on their second possession, set up by a 35-yard run by Craig Reynolds.

But after trading fields to go to the half with Denver up 17-10, Detroit running back Godwin Igwebuike fumbled on the second play of the second half, and it was recovered by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper at the Lions' 36-yard line. Five plays later the Broncos were in the end zone on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to Williams to increase the lead to 24-10.

On the ensuing possession, Detroit failed to convert a 4th and 2 at their own 33-yard line, giving the Broncos terrific field position again and leading to Gordon's second touchdown run of the game, this one from 14 yards to extend the lead to 31-10.

A failed fourth and goal and Goff interception in the fourth quarter thwarted any comeback attempt.

Denver put an exclamation point on the win with a late 4-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to extend the lead to 38-10 with less than two minutes remaining.

QB comparison: Goff was without his two top pass catchers in this one with tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift both inactive due to injury. Goff battled, and led a few nice drives, but fell short after completing 24-of-39 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown and an interception for a passer rating of 76.1.

Bridgewater completed 18 of his 25 passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He finished with a 118.6 passer rating.

Lions at Broncos Week 14 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Week 14 game at Empower Field on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Denver, CO.

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 78

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 78

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 78

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 78

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 78

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Curtis Bolton (49) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Curtis Bolton (49) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 78

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 78

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 78

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 78

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (1) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (1) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 78

Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 78

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (1) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (1) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 78

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 78

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (1), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 78

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (1), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 78

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 78

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 78

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 78

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 78

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 78

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 78

The Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 78

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 78

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 78

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 78

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 78

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
72 / 78

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
73 / 78

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
74 / 78

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
75 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
76 / 78

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
77 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
78 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Key moment: Trailing 24-10 midway through the third quarter, Detroit faced a 4th and 2 at their own 33-yard line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell chose the aggressive route down two scores and went for the first down. The Lions converted a 4th and 1 earlier in the game on a Goff to Raymond throw.

This time, however, Goff's pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. Denver's offense took over at the Lions' 33-yard line and needed just four plays to reach the end zone on a Gordon 14-yard run.

Instead of converting there and maybe going down and scoring points to cut into the lead or punting and hoping for a defensive stand, the worst possible outcome happened and the Lions found themselves down three scores in the third quarter.

Injury report: The Lions were already thin at cornerback due to injury and Ifeatu Melifonwu and Bobby Price being placed on Reserve/COVID-19, so the Lions couldn't afford an injury there, but that's exactly what happened when Jerry Jacobs went down on the first defensive series of the game with what appears to be a significant knee injury. The Lions immediately ruled him out for the rest of the game after carting him to the locker room.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone injured his ankle in the first half and did not return.

Next week: vs. Arizona (10-2)

Related Content

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Broncos

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Broncos matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Broncos

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Broncos matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson doubtful, Swift ruled out for Lions-Broncos

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes' playmaking mentality and more.
news

Campbell: Last week's win 'can do a lot' for Goff, Lions' offense

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks last week's win vs. Minnesota can do a lot for quarterback Jared Goff and the offense.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions excited about Jacobs, who went from undrafted rookie to reliable starter

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jerry Jacobs' playmaking, running back Jamaal Williams' Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nomination and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions adjust practice schedule as several players deal with flu

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dealing with a flu outbreak, quarterback Jared Goff's player of the week award and more.
news

Week 14 opponent: What the Broncos are saying

Find out what the Denver Broncos are saying as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Patterson proving to be a nice pickup for Lions

Kicker Riley Patterson became the first Detroit Lions rookie to convert three field goals in a game since Jason Hanson in 1992.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are Campbell's takeaways from game tape of Lions' first win?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Advertising