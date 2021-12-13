RECAP: Lions at Broncos

Key moment: Trailing 24-10 midway through the third quarter, Detroit faced a 4th and 2 at their own 33-yard line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell chose the aggressive route down two scores and went for the first down. The Lions converted a 4th and 1 earlier in the game on a Goff to Raymond throw.

This time, however, Goff's pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. Denver's offense took over at the Lions' 33-yard line and needed just four plays to reach the end zone on a Gordon 14-yard run.

Instead of converting there and maybe going down and scoring points to cut into the lead or punting and hoping for a defensive stand, the worst possible outcome happened and the Lions found themselves down three scores in the third quarter.

Injury report: The Lions were already thin at cornerback due to injury and Ifeatu Melifonwu and Bobby Price being placed on Reserve/COVID-19, so the Lions couldn't afford an injury there, but that's exactly what happened when Jerry Jacobs went down on the first defensive series of the game with what appears to be a significant knee injury. The Lions immediately ruled him out for the rest of the game after carting him to the locker room.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone injured his ankle in the first half and did not return.