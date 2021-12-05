O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions continue to compete hard as they search for first victory

For head coach Dan Campbell, it starts with the coaching staff and filters down through the players – from established veterans to rookies.

"The staff has done a good job of keeping the energy alive, and keeping hope there," he said. "And just continuing to coach up the details of the game. All these players, they want to know you care about them, and that you've got some tools for them that are going to help them be better.

"I credit our guys, too. The vets we've got on this team are good vets. They understand that at some point when you don't get the wins, it's still about pride.

"We have a lot of young, hungry players who want an opportunity to play, and who are getting that opportunity to play."

Spoilers: The Vikings' 5-6 record makes them candidates for the Lions to play the spoiler role against teams in playoff contention.