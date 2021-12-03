NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Swift (shoulder) is 'maybe a week away'

As expected, running back D'Andre Swift won't be available for the Detroit Lions Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings after Swift sprained his shoulder on Thanksgiving, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell did update the timeframe for Swift's potential return.

"Right now I feel like he's maybe a week away," Campbell said Friday. "I'm hoping that. He's still pretty sore, but getting better and improving. We'll see where it goes here. I'll know a lot more tomorrow. You see how he feels day in and day out, but right now he's pretty tender."

Swift has been a key component of Detroit's offense all season, and his absence will be a big loss Sunday. Swift is the only player this season to record at least 100 rushes and have 55 receptions, and he and Austin Ekeler are the only players in the NFL to accumulate at least 500 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards this season.

"It's not easy to replace a guy like him, as dynamic as he's been," Campbell said of replacing Swift. "It really becomes that production is by committee now. Where does Swift's production go now to get it back? And I would say we're trying to find ways to spread it throughout this roster of skill players that we do have.