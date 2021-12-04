Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 04, 2021 at 06:54 AM
Dylan Reffe

New Media Specialist

After a 10-day layoff, the Lions are back in action when they host a second-consecutive NFC North rival in the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 5. This will be the Lions penultimate division game this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
  • Analyst: Jay Feely

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

NFL506map-week13-2021

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Tune-In-16x9-week13-2021

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

CHRISTMAS COME EARLY AT FORD FIELD

The Detroit Lions will be lighting up the Christmas tree at Gate G around 11:00am prior to Sunday's game. But that's not all, stop by and say hi to a very special Lions fan, Santa Claus himself at Gate G from 11:00am through the end of halftime of Sunday's game. Take a photo with Santa or send a letter to the North Pole!

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken
1 / 28

Head Coach Mike Zimmer

Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond
2 / 28

QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook
3 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Christian Darrisaw Backed up by Rashod Hill
4 / 28

LT Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by Rashod Hill

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Ezra Cleveland
5 / 28

LG Ezra Cleveland

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Mason Cole
6 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Mason Cole

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Olisameka Udoh Backed up by Wyatt Davis
7 / 28

RG Olisameka Udoh

Backed up by Wyatt Davis

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
RT Brian O'Neill Backed up by Blake Brandel
8 / 28

RT Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Blake Brandel

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Chris Herndon and Luke Stocker
9 / 28

TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Chris Herndon and Luke Stocker

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu
10 / 28

RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB C.J. Ham
11 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Dan Chisena
12 / 28

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Dan Chisena

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE D.J. Wonnum Backed up by Patrick Jones II
13 / 28

LE D.J. Wonnum

Backed up by Patrick Jones II

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Sheldon Richardson
14 / 28

DT Sheldon Richardson

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Armon Watts Backed up by James Lynch
15 / 28

NT Armon Watts

Backed up by James Lynch

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
RE Eddie Yarbrough Backed up by Tashawn Bower
16 / 28

RE Eddie Yarbrough

Backed up by Tashawn Bower

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WLB Nick Vigil Backed up by Chazz Surratt
17 / 28

WLB Nick Vigil

Backed up by Chazz Surratt

Margaret Bowles
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly
18 / 28

MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Troy Dye and Ryan Connelly

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Anthony Barr Backed up by Blake Lynch
19 / 28

SLB Anthony Barr

Backed up by Blake Lynch

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Cameron Dantzler Backed up by Mackensie Alexander
20 / 28

LCB Cameron Dantzler

Backed up by Mackensie Alexander

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB Bashaud Breeland Backed up by Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand
21 / 28

RCB Bashaud Breeland

Backed up by Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand

Gregory Bull/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus
22 / 28

SS Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

Margaret Bowles
FS Xavier Woods Backed up by Camryn Bynum
23 / 28

FS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Camryn Bynum

Margaret Bowles
P Jordan Berry
24 / 28

P Jordan Berry

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
K Greg Joseph
25 / 28

K Greg Joseph

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Andrew DePaola
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Backed up by K.J. Osborn
27 / 28

KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

Ryan Kang
PR Dede Westbrook Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette
28 / 28

PR Dede Westbrook

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Margaret Bowles
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

2021 My Cause My Cleats photos

View photos of Detroit Lions' cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 60

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 19, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
