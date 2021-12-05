5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

3. KEY MATCHUP

Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye snagged his team-leading fifth interception last week against Chicago and now he gets a rematch with Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The two battled Week 5, and Jefferson got the better of Oruwariye in that one. Jefferson was targeted six times with Oruwariye covering him, and he caught five of those targets for 101 yards, including a long of 37 yards. The one incompletion was a drop by Jefferson. In all, Jefferson hauled in seven passes that day for 124 yards.

Jefferson already has over 1,000 receiving yards (1,027) on the year with six scores. Oruwariye's five interceptions are the third most in the NFL this season. This will be a good matchup to watch on the outside.

4. SPECIAL TEAMS

Don't be surprised if there's a big special teams play that looms large in the final outcome of this one. The Vikings are the top kickoff return team in the NFL with Kene Nwangwu averaging 41.3 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns over his last five games. Detroit ranks sixth in kickoff coverage, allowing on average just 19.3 yards per game.

The Lions rank fifth in the league with an 11.6-yard return average. Kalif Raymond's 48-yard punt return in Pittsburgh is the longest in the NFL this season and his 12.3-yard average ranks third in the league. There hasn't been a punt return touchdown in the NFL all year. It's the first time since 1960 the league has gone into the month of December without a punt return for a score, per former Dallas Morning News columnist Rick Gosselin. Minnesota has the sixth best punt coverage unit in the league (6.8 yards per return).