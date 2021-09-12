O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Hockenson building a quick connection with Goff

Frank talk: I expect more this year from the Lions' offensive line and the running game. It can help balance the scale to some degree against opponents like the 49ers, who are heavily favored.

It will be more difficult for however long left tackle Taylor Decker is out with the hand injury sustained in practice last week. Decker was placed on IR Saturday.

Center Frank Ragnow likes where the unit is headed but thinks there is more work to be done. That's one reason he made the Pro Bowl in 2020 in his third season -- and why he was voted a team captain.

"I don't think it'll ever be where we want it to be," Ragnow said. "That's kind of how it is. Hopefully, we can keep climbing and get better as the season goes on.

"Chemistry-wise, I'm very happy with where we are. We all think the same. That's huge for offensive line play."

The run game – an ongoing project – will take some heat off Goff. That would be a tough chore against the 49ers' pass rushers with or without Decker.

"It's one of the best fronts we'll face all year," Ragnow said. "A good running game really helps out all aspects of the game, whether it's the defense keeping their offense off the field, setting up play action, field position.