5 things to watch: Lions vs. 49ers

HOCKENSON VS. KITTLE

Detroit's T.J. Hockenson and San Francisco's George Kittle are both Iowa grads and best friends off the field. For this week, however, they're opponents.

Hockenson and Kittle won't line up across from each other today, but they'll have huge impacts for their respective offenses.

Kittle had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 for the 49ers, earning a Pro Bowl nod in both seasons and being named All Pro in 2019. He missed half of last season due to injury. He can do it all at the position, which is why he's so well respected by the league's coaches and players.

Hockenson is coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2020, and has arguably been the top weapon for Goff all offseason. Hockenson enters his third season healthy, stronger, more experienced, and ready to be a major player at the position in the NFL. Like Kittle, he can do it all.

DEFENSIVE QUESTIONMARKS

Detroit's defense was historically bad in 2020, allowing the most points and yards in franchise history.

Aaron Glenn steps in at defensive coordinator and has instantly brought with him an attitude and aggressiveness his players and assistant coaches seem to feed off of. Glenn was most recently the defensive backs coach in New Orleans, where he turned the Saints secondary from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the best in just a couple seasons.

Glenn's installed a base 3-4 defense in Detroit with a strong defensive interior and a pretty good outside linebacker crew to work with. Detroit's experienced at linebacker, but their biggest question marks are probably in the secondary. How much of a step will Jeff Okudah take in his second season? Can Tracy Walker bounce back from a down 2020 season? Campbell praised cornerback Amani Oruwariye and safety Will Harris for the training camps they had. Just how big has their improvement been?