Lions vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen and follow

The regular season is finally here! Ford Field will be LOUD as the Detroit Lions host the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 1 showdown at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 12. This will be the Lions' first regular-season home game with fans in the stands since the end of the 2019 season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Mark Sanchez
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

TV map: See where the Lions-49ers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

NFL506map-week1

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Stay up to date with everything you need to know about Lions Game Day at Ford Field including Game Day giveaways, Ford Field activities, Silver Savings, mobile ticketing, traffic, parking and more.

Meet the Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Meet this weeks opponents, the San Francisco 49ers.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Offensive Coordinator: Mike McDaniel Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower
1 / 29

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Offensive Coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans

Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

Ric Tapia/AP2021
WR Brandon Alyuk Backed up by Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jauan Jennings and Jalen Hurd
2 / 29

WR Brandon Alyuk

Backed up by Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jauan Jennings and Jalen Hurd

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
LT Trent Williams Backed up by Jaylon Moore and Shon Coleman
3 / 29

LT Trent Williams

Backed up by Jaylon Moore and Shon Coleman

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
LG Laken Tomlinson
4 / 29

LG Laken Tomlinson

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Alex Mack Backed up by Jake Brendel
5 / 29

C Alex Mack

Backed up by Jake Brendel

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Daniel Brunskill Backed up by Aaron Banks
6 / 29

RG Daniel Brunskill

Backed up by Aaron Banks

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Mike McGlinchey Backed up by Tom Compton
7 / 29

RT Mike McGlinchey

Backed up by Tom Compton

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE George Kittle Backed up by Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner
8 / 29

TE George Kittle

Backed up by Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Deebo Samuel Backed up by Trent Sherfield
9 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

Backed up by Trent Sherfield

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Raheem Mostert Backed up by Trey Sermon, JayMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell
10 / 29

RB Raheem Mostert

Backed up by Trey Sermon, JayMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Backed up by Trey Lance
12 / 29

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Backed up by Trey Lance

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE Arik Armstead Backed up by Dee Ford
13 / 29

LDE Arik Armstead

Backed up by Dee Ford

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT Javon Kinlaw Backed up by Kentavius Street and Darrion Daniels
14 / 29

LDT Javon Kinlaw

Backed up by Kentavius Street and Darrion Daniels

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDT D.J. Jones Backed up by Kevin Givens and Zach Kerr
15 / 29

RDT D.J. Jones

Backed up by Kevin Givens and Zach Kerr

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
RDE Nick Bosa Backed up by Samson Ebukam and Arden Key
16 / 29

RDE Nick Bosa

Backed up by Samson Ebukam and Arden Key

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
SAM Azeez Al-Shaair Backed up by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
17 / 29

SAM Azeez Al-Shaair

Backed up by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MIKE Fred Warner
18 / 29

MIKE Fred Warner

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WILL Dre Greenlaw Backed up by Marcell Harris
19 / 29

WILL Dre Greenlaw

Backed up by Marcell Harris

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Emmanuel Moseley Backed up by Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir
20 / 29

LCB Emmanuel Moseley

Backed up by Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir

Gregory Trott
RCB Jason Verrett
21 / 29

RCB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/A2020
NB K'Waun Williams
22 / 29

NB K'Waun Williams

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
FS Jimmie Ward
23 / 29

FS Jimmie Ward

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
SS Tavon Wilson Backed up by Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 29

SS Tavon Wilson

Backed up by Talanoa Hufanga

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
P/H Mitch Wishnowsky
25 / 29

P/H Mitch Wishnowsky

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Robbie Gould
26 / 29

K Robbie Gould

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Brandon Alyuk
27 / 29

PR Brandon Alyuk

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
KOR Elijah Mitchell
28 / 29

KOR Elijah Mitchell

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Taybor Pepper
29 / 29

LS Taybor Pepper

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions S Dean Marlowe's parents were first responders on 9/11: 'It never leaves you'

