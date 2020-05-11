O'HARA: Revisiting five years of mock drafts

Following are the Lions' first-round picks in Bob Quinn's five drafts, from 2016 to the present, and how they compared to the picks in my final mock drafts:

2016

Lions pick, 16th overall: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker, Ohio State. A steady presence at left tackle, the key position on the offensive line. A starter for 55 of 64 games, missing eight games in 2017 because of an injury sustained in the offseason, and one game in 2019.

Mock 16 3.0 Final Selection: DE Shaq Lawson, Clemson. He was taken 19th overall by Buffalo, where he has 16.5 sacks in 50 games with 17 starts for the Bills.

Background: I had Decker going to the Titans at No. 15, one pick ahead of the Lions.

Mock 16 1.0 pick: My pick for the Lions in my first mock draft was linebacker Reggie Ragland of Alabama. He slid to the Bills as the 10th pick in the second round, 40th overall.

Second chance: Ragland became a Lion this year when the signed as a free agent after three seasons with the Bills and 2019 with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Ragland missed all of his rookie season with an injury.

Bottom line: Decker was a better pick than Ragland.

2017

Lions' pick, 21st overall: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida. A three-year starter, Davis took a step forward in 2018 with career highs of six sacks and 10 tackles for loss, but 2019 was a step back. He missed five games because of injuries. He dropped to two sacks and four tackles for loss. Work ethic and intensity are not question marks. Neither is leadership, but 2020 will be a telling season for him.

Mock 21 4.0 Final Selection: Charles Harris, Missouri. Harris went to Miami at No. 22, one pick after the Lions took Davis. In three seasons Harris has 3.5 sacks in 41 games, with eight starts..

Background: I had safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive end Taco Charlton of Michigan in previous mocks but took Harris in the final mock because of quickness and explosiveness off the edge.