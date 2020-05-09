Where are they now: Mel Gray

Gray got to the Lions at a time when they were fitting the pieces together on a competitive roster, primarily through the draft. They'd already added Pro Bowl players such as Kevin Glover, Lomas Brown, Jerry Ball, Bennie Blades and Chris Spielman.

They hit the jackpot when they took Barry Sanders third overall in 1989.

Under chief operating officer Chuck Schmidt, who handled contract negotiations at the time, the Lions' outbid competitors for Gray's services. The Saints made a late bid to bring him back before he signed with the Lions, but his mind was made up, Gray said.

"After leaving New Orleans, with a minimum salary, coming to Detroit at the time it was a very lucrative contract for a special teams player," Gray said. "I took advantage of it."

The Lions were an ascending team. They made the playoffs four times in five seasons from 1991-95, with two division titles.

At 5-9 and 167 pounds, Gray played a big role before departing for Houston as a free agent after the 1995 season. He played two full seasons in Houston and split time with Houston and Philadelphia in 1997 before retiring.

Gray started slowly when he got to Detroit. Injuries limited Gray to 10 games in 1989, and his impact was marginal. He took off after that. If there was any doubt that the Lions had done the right thing in signing Gray – and there really wasn't – he ended it in 1990.

He averaged 10.6 yards on punt returns and 22.9 on kickoffs and was voted first team All Pro for the first time.

There was more to come.

He was All Pro again in 1991, leading the league in punt return average (15.4) and in kickoffs (25.8).

In 1994 he returned three kickoffs for TDs and led the league again with a 28.4-yard average.