5 things to know about Julian Okwara

2. Okwara and his family moved to the United States (North Carolina) from Nigeria when Julian was a third-grader. Okwara recently went back and visited Nigeria and said at the Combine the experience really moved him.

Okwara played basketball and soccer growing up in Africa, but fell in love with football when he got to the U.S.

3. What interests Okwara off the field? He said he loves dogs and listens to a lot of music. His dog is a Cockapoo.

Okwara bought a music mixer and has started mixing up tracks at home trying to learn how to become a DJ.

4. Okwara's father, Julius, traveled frequently between Charlotte and Nigeria, where his business holdings include an auto shop, a water company and a White Castle Hotel.

Julian majored in management consulting in the Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, and says he eventually hopes to help run his father’s businesses.