Sunday, May 10, 2020 08:51 AM

5 things to know about Julian Okwara

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions selected Notre Dame edge rusher Julian Okwara in the third round (No. 67 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over the last couple weeks we've heard a lot about Okwara the football player and pass rusher, but what about Okwara the person?

Here are five things we learned about one of the newest Lions:

1. Julian Okwara is the younger brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, but the two have never played organized football together. Romeo was a freshman at Notre Dame when Julian started high school football. When Julian followed his brother to Notre Dame, Romeo was headed to the NFL.

"I've always personally, wanted to play with him," Julian said after being drafted by the Lions. "He probably definitely wanted to play with me, so this is crazy. It's really happening now."

2. Okwara and his family moved to the United States (North Carolina) from Nigeria when Julian was a third-grader. Okwara recently went back and visited Nigeria and said at the Combine the experience really moved him.

Okwara played basketball and soccer growing up in Africa, but fell in love with football when he got to the U.S.

3. What interests Okwara off the field? He said he loves dogs and listens to a lot of music. His dog is a Cockapoo.

Okwara bought a music mixer and has started mixing up tracks at home trying to learn how to become a DJ.

4. Okwara's father, Julius, traveled frequently between Charlotte and Nigeria, where his business holdings include an auto shop, a water company and a White Castle Hotel.

Julian majored in management consulting in the Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, and says he eventually hopes to help run his father’s businesses.

5. Okwara made an immediate impact at Notre Dame, appearing in 11 games as a true freshman. He was one of only nine true freshmen (Julian Love, Devin Studstill, Donte Vaughn, Jalen Elliott, Troy Pride Jr., Daelin Hayes, Chase Claypool and Jamir Jones) who played in at least eight games as freshman. Okwara was a team captain for the Irish in 2019.

Related Content

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
news

Stafford excited to add Swift to Lions' offense

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to adding rookie running back and fellow Georgia Bulldog D'Andre Swift to the Detroit Lions' offense.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Stafford healthy, ready to get back to football

After an injury-shortened 2019 season, quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy and ready to get back to football.
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs won 23-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Familiarity with coaches & schemes should help new Lions fit in

Several of Detroit's free-agent signings this offseason have familiarity with the Lions' coaches and schemes, which should help them fit in quickly.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs out of the tunnel during introductions before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2020 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2020 schedule.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs through the line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

5 things to know about D'Andre Swift

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to know about second-round draft pick D'Andre Swift.
Ohio St. cornerback Jeff Okudah poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Why virtual learning will be important to get Okudah up to speed

For first-round pick Jeff Okudah and the rest of the Lions rookies, bridging the gap between learning virtually and being up to speed when teams can return to the field will be very important.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Davis still a part of Lions' plans, despite team declining fifth-year option

Head coach Matt Patricia told reporters Tuesday that linebacker Jarrad Davis is still a part of the Lions' plans, despite the team declining the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which position did Lions improve the most through the draft?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions begin their virtual offseason program.
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

5 things to know about Jeff Okudah

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to know about first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, left, is stopped by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
news

Where Lions stand at running back following NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions added some talent and depth to the running back position through the 2020 NFL Draft.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2020 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Lions 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising