TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2020 schedule

Week 6, Oct. 18, at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX

After a couple weeks of rest, Detroit heads to sunny Florida to take on the Jaguars. This will be the seventh matchup between these two clubs with the series tied at 3-3. Detroit has won each of the last two meetings, including a 2012 victory, the team's most recent visit to Jacksonville.

Week 7, Oct. 25, at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FOX

The Lions will be making their debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. The last time the Falcons hosted the Lions was in the 2014 International Series game in London, with Detroit winning on a dramatic last-second field goal. It's a bit of a homecoming for Stafford, who will make his professional debut in Atlanta after starring at the University of Georgia.

Week 8, Nov. 1, vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m., CBS

After two weeks on the road, the Lions get back to the friendly confines of Ford Field to face another AFC opponent in the Colts. The Lions beat the Colts, 39-35, in their last meeting in 2016 in Indy. A Lions victory would give them consecutive victories over the Colts for the first time since doing so in the 1991 and 1997 seasons.

Week 9, Nov. 8, at Minnesota, 1p.m., CBS

After Week 1 and Week 2 meetings with NFC North opponents Chicago and Green Bay, Detroit gets their first look at division foe Minnesota at US Bank Stadium. It will be the 118th meeting between these two clubs. Detroit last beat the Vikings in Minnesota in 2017 in a 14-7 victory.

Week 10, Nov. 15, vs. Washington, 1 p.m., FOX

Detroit is 11-9 in home games in this series and has won the last three meetings at home. Detroit gets their first look at rookie edge rusher Chase Young, who was selected No. 2 overall, one spot ahead of cornerback Jeff Okudah, who the Lions took with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Week 11, Nov. 22, at Carolina, 1 p.m., FOX

Detroit will be on the road in Carolina as they prepare for a short week with the annual Thanksgiving Day Game just four days away on Thursday. The Lions last played in Carolina in 2014, a 24-7 loss.

Week 12, Nov. 26, vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m., CBS (Thanksgiving)