O'HARA: Draft comparisons for the Lions' 2020 rookie class

The nine players in the Detroit Lions' 2020 draft class will create their identity with their play on the field.

This is not a prediction column on how the 2020 class will fare. It's a memory column – just for fun about who the 2020 class reminds me of compared to players taken at the same positions in previous Lions drafts.

One rule – with one exception – is that the players were drafted by the Lions since 2002, the year the franchised returned to downtown Detroit in Ford Field.

Another rule – that they were drafted by the Lions – is broken. Actually, it's been shattered.

The draft is not an exact science. Neither are memories.

These are mine. Feel free to express yours.

Here are the Lions' 2020 draft picks by round, and the former Lions they remind me of.

1. CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State.

Reminds me of: The late James "Hound Dog" Hunter, Grambling, 1976.

I went back 44 years to find a cornerback drafted in the first round to match Okudah's skill set and body type -- a lean, athletic cornerbacks with fluid movement.