O'HARA: Jones Jr. looking ahead to NFL season with optimism

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. looks ahead to the Detroit Lions' upcoming season with 2020 vision, and he likes what he sees.

The Lions are conducting a virtual offseason program under nationwide quarantine restrictions caused by Covid-19 pandemic, and there is no certainty on when the NFL season will begin.

But whenever teams begin to practice and play games that count, Jones is optimistic that the Lions are headed in an upward direction.

"I think the vision is the same," Jones said this week in a telephone interview from his home in San Diego.

"Obviously, we have a talented team all around – that's players and coaches – with the people we have. I'm looking forward to getting back there, whenever we can. Getting back there and meeting the new guys we have, and the new coaches.