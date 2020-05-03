Sunday, May 03, 2020 08:16 AM

5 things to know about Jeff Okudah

twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions made cornerback Jeff Okudah their first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Over the last week we've heard a lot about Okudah the football player, but what about Okudah the person?

Here are five things we learned about one of the newest Lions:

1. Okudah has a strong drive and work ethic that was instilled in him at a young age from watching his mother, Marie, go through chemotherapy while continuing to put herself through nursing school before she passed away in 2017.

"Just seeing that, (it) just instilled a work ethic just knowing that you get out what you put into things," Okudah said. "I'm always trying to put my best foot forward and strive to be great."

2. Count Okudah among those huge Netflix lovers out there. He said he binge watches a lot of TV shows in his free time.

What is Okudah watching now? Ozark.

"I'm on season three right now," he said. "I'll finish it up this weekend probably."

3. It turns out NBA superstar LeBron James is a big Okudah fan.

"We're signed to the same agency," Okudah said of his relationship with James. "So, through that we spoke before. I think that just seeing what he said is kind of a testimony of the hard work that's been put in. It was a pretty cool shout out."

I'd say.

4. Whenever Okudah is allowed to come to Detroit and start working, he's going to need someone to show him around.

Okudah has never been to Detroit, and said he's only been in the state of Michigan three times in his life, all on business – playing Michigan in Ann Arbor and Michigan State in Lansing.

"As far as Detroit, I don't know too much about the actual city," he admitted. "I know – obviously just watching football – I know about the (Detroit Lions) franchise. They've had some really great players come play for the Lions, so it's obviously an honor to wear the jersey. I'm beyond eager – just getting there, learning about the city, learning about the organization and just soak it all in."

5. They say everything is bigger is Texas.

When it comes to football, and particularly high school football, it really doesn't get any bigger than the state of Texas. Eight of the nine largest high school football stadiums are in the state of Texas.

Okudah moved from New Jersey to Texas in the sixth grade, and said he saw the competition level rise right away.

"I think that just seeing the change of competition and how serious sports is taken in Texas was big because when I got to Ohio State I was already used to competing against the top guys," Okudah said. "I think just having that background of high level of competition, I think it paid dividends."

Related Content

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
news

Stafford excited to add Swift to Lions' offense

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to adding rookie running back and fellow Georgia Bulldog D'Andre Swift to the Detroit Lions' offense.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Stafford healthy, ready to get back to football

After an injury-shortened 2019 season, quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy and ready to get back to football.
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs won 23-16. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Familiarity with coaches & schemes should help new Lions fit in

Several of Detroit's free-agent signings this offseason have familiarity with the Lions' coaches and schemes, which should help them fit in quickly.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara (42) prepares against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
news

5 things to know about Julian Okwara

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to know about third-round draft pick Julian Okwara.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs out of the tunnel during introductions before a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2020 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2020 schedule.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs through the line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

5 things to know about D'Andre Swift

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to know about second-round draft pick D'Andre Swift.
Ohio St. cornerback Jeff Okudah poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Why virtual learning will be important to get Okudah up to speed

For first-round pick Jeff Okudah and the rest of the Lions rookies, bridging the gap between learning virtually and being up to speed when teams can return to the field will be very important.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Davis still a part of Lions' plans, despite team declining fifth-year option

Head coach Matt Patricia told reporters Tuesday that linebacker Jarrad Davis is still a part of the Lions' plans, despite the team declining the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which position did Lions improve the most through the draft?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions begin their virtual offseason program.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, left, is stopped by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
news

Where Lions stand at running back following NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions added some talent and depth to the running back position through the 2020 NFL Draft.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2020 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Lions 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising