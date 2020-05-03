5 things to know about Jeff Okudah

3. It turns out NBA superstar LeBron James is a big Okudah fan.

"We're signed to the same agency," Okudah said of his relationship with James. "So, through that we spoke before. I think that just seeing what he said is kind of a testimony of the hard work that's been put in. It was a pretty cool shout out."

I'd say.

4. Whenever Okudah is allowed to come to Detroit and start working, he's going to need someone to show him around.

Okudah has never been to Detroit, and said he's only been in the state of Michigan three times in his life, all on business – playing Michigan in Ann Arbor and Michigan State in Lansing.