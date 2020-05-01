Where Lions stand at running back following NFL Draft

"Listen, there's going to be competition in that running back room," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said after the draft. "We feel good about the depth of that room. The good thing about the running backs right now, we have them of all shapes and sizes. We have some bigger guys, we have some middle-sized guys. Huntley will be our smallest guy, but he's extremely fast. So (I'm) very confident that we'll find a role for him, and he is going to be in competition with Ty Johnson."