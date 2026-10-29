NOTEBOOK: Williams' dynamic play impacting Lions' offense

MARRIAGE BETWEEN RUSH & COVER

It's been much better the last two games against Arizona and Green Bay, and Sheppard is looking for more of the same against a Vikings' offense ranked 29th in total offense (281.7) and 29th in passing offense (162.3) heading into Sunday's matchup at Ford Field.

Sheppard said one big thing he's noticed the last two games is the communication across the entire defense being much better than it was the first month of the season.

"These players are starting to talk a lot more," he said. "They're starting to meet a lot more together. They understand on certain things, we need to be there really fast, D-line. On other things, we can work and manipulate some things.

"And just the overall total understanding of these guys starting to play and merge together, gel together, and the trust factor I think is the biggest thing that you're starting to see kind of grow and gain as we move here."

EXTRA POINT