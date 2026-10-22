NOTEBOOK: Branch 'ready to roll' as he nears return

Brian Branch is ready to make his 2026 season debut.
"I'm ready to roll. Just let the plays come to me and not force anything, that's the biggest thing," Branch said after Thursday's practice.
Detroit's Pro Bowl safety is on track to make his season debut Sunday, his first game action since tearing his Achilles last December in a win over Dallas. Branch said he's eager to step in and make a difference right away but has also been cognizant of playing within the scheme and letting plays come to him. Sometimes players coming back from major injuries are so eager to make an impact they can get themselves out of position or try to do too much. Branch said that's been a big focus for him since returning to the practice field.
"Just trusting my instincts again and really getting my eyes back right have been the biggest thing," he said.
Branch can be a Swiss Army Knife for this defense because of his versatility and position flexibility. He's an instinctive player and brings a physical element to the secondary.
"Whenever obviously you could gain a player like (Branch) and his caliber back, it's outstanding," Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said Thursday. "I'm not big on giving you projections and 'Oh, he's going to do this, he's going to do that.' It's just beautiful to have (him) back. There are multiple things obviously that player can do to help us, and we'll find the spots that we feel is right and he feels right for him as we progress here."
Branch recorded 75 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and nine passes defended in 12 games last season. He can play multiple positions, defend multiple positions and brings a playmaking element to Detroit's defense.
"I'm really excited to be honest. Play the game that you love that you've been missing out for so long," Branch said. "To come back like this is a blessing to be able to play this game. I'm just going to execute what coach Sheppard got for me and if I execute it's going to be a hell of a game."
MAYS HAPPY TO BE BACK
Flip over to the other side of the football and the offense also gets a key player back from injury as center Cade Mays is on track to make his Lions debut Sunday against the Packers.
Mays signed a three-year free agent contract this offseason to be Detroit's center, but a wrist injury suffered in training camp required surgery and has kept him out of the lineup to this point.
"It's been great," Mays said of preparing for his first game action this week. "The injury was untimely and really my first IR stint. It was tough going through that. Just took it one day at a time and happy to be back."
Mays, 6-foot-6, 325, is big and physical and the Lions are excited for what he can bring to the center of their offensive line.
"There's a stability factor there," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Mays. "He plays at a high level. He's big, he's physical, he's really smart. The communication piece is a huge part of playing that position. So, that's just kind of a number of things off the top of my head, but excited to see him back out there."
The Lions are excited to see what his return means to an offensive line that's already been playing good football.
"It's like riding a bike," Mays said of returning to practice. "There's obviously stuff to get better at every day. Just staying the course and letting it all work out."
CARTER TO RETURN PUNTS
Both wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams talked Thursday about the impact Tom Kennedy had for this team not only between the white lines but also in the position room. Kennedy is a trusted vet who could play every receiver position.
Kennedy injured his knee in the win at Arizona before the bye week and was placed on Reserve/Injured.
The team signed veteran wide receiver and returner DeAndre Carter, who looks forward to the opportunity of contributing to a Lions team with big aspirations.
"It's a blessing," Carter said Thursday. "Unfortunate (Kennedy) went down. He was having a great season. I feel bad for that kid. But it's exciting and a blessing to be able to come in and be able to contribute to a team that has a shot to really do something. It's exciting. I just want to do my part and help us get wins."
Carter has returned 155 punts over his eight-year career with a 9.7-yard average per return. He's returned 144 kickoffs with a 23.6-yard average with a 101-yard touchdown playing for Washington in 2021.
Carter said he loves the special teams units he's joining in Detroit that are filled with playmakers. What can Lions fans expect from Carter's return style?
"Catch the ball and get downhill," he said. "We're going to excite and make some big plays for the Lions, for sure."