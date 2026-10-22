NOTEBOOK: Branch 'ready to roll' as he nears return

MAYS HAPPY TO BE BACK

Flip over to the other side of the football and the offense also gets a key player back from injury as center Cade Mays is on track to make his Lions debut Sunday against the Packers.

Mays signed a three-year free agent contract this offseason to be Detroit's center, but a wrist injury suffered in training camp required surgery and has kept him out of the lineup to this point.

"It's been great," Mays said of preparing for his first game action this week. "The injury was untimely and really my first IR stint. It was tough going through that. Just took it one day at a time and happy to be back."

Mays, 6-foot-6, 325, is big and physical and the Lions are excited for what he can bring to the center of their offensive line.

"There's a stability factor there," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said of Mays. "He plays at a high level. He's big, he's physical, he's really smart. The communication piece is a huge part of playing that position. So, that's just kind of a number of things off the top of my head, but excited to see him back out there."

The Lions are excited to see what his return means to an offensive line that's already been playing good football.