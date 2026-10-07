NOTEBOOK: Branch & Mays return to practice

The positive news on the injury front was two-fold Wednesday with center Cade Mays also returning to practice. He's currently on Reserve/Injured after suffering a wrist injury in training camp that required surgery.

His return would be a boost to an offensive line that has played well, but inconsistently, through the first four games of the season. Detroit has allowed just eight sacks but rank 20th in rushing at 102.0 yards per game.

"I'm excited to get him back because we think he has a chance to be very, very good and is a good fit for us," Lions pass game specialist David Shaw said Wednesday of Mays' return to the practice field.

"As much as anything it adds depth to our offensive line, which we've been banged up the last couple of games. Getting him back and whenever he's ready to get back on the field (on gamedays) is great. But Juice (Scruggs) has played well for us as well and one thing I know for sure is if there's any place you need depth it's the offensive line."

BIG SKILL

Detroit's allowed tight ends to catch 37 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns through four contests. Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride leads Arizona in receptions (33) and targets (45), so Detroit will have a tough challenge on their hands this week.

Campbell, a former tight end himself, referred to today's generation of tight ends as "big skill" players who can run, separate, make tough catches and have some success running after the catch with a large catch radius.