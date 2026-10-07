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NOTEBOOK: Branch & Mays return to practice

Oct 07, 2026 at 04:49 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It was a welcome sight Wednesday watching Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch go through individual drills with the defensive backs in his return to the practice field. This was the first time Branch has been back since tearing his Achilles trying to break up a pass in the end zone in a Week 14 win over Dallas last December.

The Lions placed Branch on the physically unable to perform list to start the season as he continued rehabbing the injury. Once players on the PUP list return to practice, teams have three weeks to activate them to the 53-man roster or keep them on the list for the rest of the season.

The Lions have missed Branch and fellow safety Kerby Joseph in the lineup. Detroit lost three of their final four games after Branch's injury last year, and they rank last in the NFL in pass defense and points allowed through the first four games of this season.

"Look, we know there's going to be a little bit of kicking the rust off just to get back into all of those – back to the player that he was," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "It'll take a minute. However, he's an instinctive aware player and he's a violent player. He's got a knack for the football.

"It helps the guys around him. It makes the guys next to him better because this guy will be where he's supposed to be. He'll be able to make some plays and alleviate a little stress and whether it's the other safety, the corner, Jack (Campbell), some of those things."

Branch's return would be huge for a safety group already down Avonte Maddox (IR) and Thomas Harper (IR). That's left Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, who spent most of training camp competing at the nickel cornerback spot, holding down the fort in the back end of Detroit's defense, with some others mixing in too.

"It was very fun," Branch said of returning to practice Wednesday. "I missed being back out there. It's been a long time coming. What 10 months? There's nothing like being back out there, especially with this group of guys. Just getting back in the groove of things. I just loved being back out there. I love this game and you can't take this game for granted. That's (what this) taught me during this time off. You can't take nothing for granted.

"I told Dan (Campbell) I'm starving since I got injured. Just day by day been working and grinding. I'm getting the rust off now in practice. I feel good. I'm ready to go."

Branch had 69 tackles (45 solo), five tackles for loss, eight passes defended, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games last season. He does a little bit of everything for this defense.

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2023, Branch is the only player since at least 1999 to accumulate 30 passes defended, 15 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles through the first three seasons of a player's career.

It seems unlikely he'll play this Sunday in Arizona against the Cardinals. Detroit typically likes to give players coming off long-term injuries a couple weeks of practice. It was still good seeing No. 32 takes his first steps toward returning to action.

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The positive news on the injury front was two-fold Wednesday with center Cade Mays also returning to practice. He's currently on Reserve/Injured after suffering a wrist injury in training camp that required surgery.

His return would be a boost to an offensive line that has played well, but inconsistently, through the first four games of the season. Detroit has allowed just eight sacks but rank 20th in rushing at 102.0 yards per game.

"I'm excited to get him back because we think he has a chance to be very, very good and is a good fit for us," Lions pass game specialist David Shaw said Wednesday of Mays' return to the practice field.

"As much as anything it adds depth to our offensive line, which we've been banged up the last couple of games. Getting him back and whenever he's ready to get back on the field (on gamedays) is great. But Juice (Scruggs) has played well for us as well and one thing I know for sure is if there's any place you need depth it's the offensive line."

BIG SKILL

Detroit's allowed tight ends to catch 37 passes for 407 yards and six touchdowns through four contests. Cardinals All-Pro tight end Trey McBride leads Arizona in receptions (33) and targets (45), so Detroit will have a tough challenge on their hands this week.

Campbell, a former tight end himself, referred to today's generation of tight ends as "big skill" players who can run, separate, make tough catches and have some success running after the catch with a large catch radius.

"They're going to give this guy the ball because he can make plays with the ball in his hand and he's tough," Campbell said of McBride. "He's going to get his targets and we're going to have our hands full."

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Mike LaFleur Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett Defensive coordinator: Nick Rallis Special teams coordinator: Michael Ghobrial (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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Head coach Mike LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Nick Rallis

Special teams coordinator: Michael Ghobrial

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Backed up by Jalen Brooks (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Backed up by Jalen Brooks

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Paris Johnson Jr. Backed up by Josh Fryar (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Backed up by Josh Fryar

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Isaac Seumalo Backed up by Hayden Conner (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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LG Isaac Seumalo

Backed up by Hayden Conner

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Hjalte Froholdt Backed up by Jon Gaines II (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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C Hjalte Froholdt

Backed up by Jon Gaines II

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Isaiah Adams Backed up by Jon Gaines II (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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RG Isaiah Adams

Backed up by Jon Gaines II

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Elijah Wilkinson Backed up by Jayden Williams (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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RT Elijah Wilkinson

Backed up by Jayden Williams

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Trey McBride Backed up by Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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TE Trey McBride

Backed up by Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Bourne Backed up by Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Backed up by Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Michael Wilson Backed up by Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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WR Michael Wilson

Backed up by Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jacoby Brissett Backed up by Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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QB Jacoby Brissett

Backed up by Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Tyler Allgeier Backed up by Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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RB Tyler Allgeier

Backed up by Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Dante Stills Backed up by Darius Robinson (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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DT Dante Stills

Backed up by Darius Robinson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Roy Lopez Backed up by Andrew Billings (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
14 / 30

NT Roy Lopez

Backed up by Andrew Billings

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Walter Nolen III Backed up by L.J. Collier (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
15 / 30

DT Walter Nolen III

Backed up by L.J. Collier

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Josh Sweat Backed up by Jordan Burch and Eku Leota (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LB Josh Sweat

Backed up by Jordan Burch and Eku Leota

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jack Gibbens Backed up by Karson Sharar (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
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LB Jack Gibbens

Backed up by Karson Sharar

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Mack Wilson Sr. Backed up by Cody Simon (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Backed up by Cody Simon

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zaven Collins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LB Zaven Collins

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LB Baron Browning

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Denzel Burke Backed up by Starling Thomas V (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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CB Denzel Burke

Backed up by Starling Thomas V

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Max Melton Backed up by Kei'Trel Clark (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
22 / 30

CB Max Melton

Backed up by Kei'Trel Clark

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Garrett Williams Backed up by Kalen King (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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CB Garrett Williams

Backed up by Kalen King

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Andrew Wingard Backed up by Wydett Williams Jr. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
24 / 30

S Andrew Wingard

Backed up by Wydett Williams Jr.

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Budda Baker Backed up by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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S Budda Baker

Backed up by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chad Ryland (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
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K Chad Ryland

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Blake Gillikin (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
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P/H Blake Gillikin

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Casey Kreiter (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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LS Casey Kreiter

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Jalen Brooks and Jeremiyah Love (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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KR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Jalen Brooks and Jeremiyah Love

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Michael Wilson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
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PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Michael Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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BIGGER ROLE FOR ABNEY

Rookie defensive back Keith Abney II could see a bigger role on defense Sunday in Arizona.

After last week's loss in Carolina, Campbell said both scheme and personnel changes could be coming.

It sounds like Abney getting a longer look on defense could be part of the plan. He's been repping at safety for a few weeks now and could get more opportunity there this week.

"I think Abney will probably help us out a little bit more here this week," Campbell said. "So, will (Jalen) Mills. I can see both those guys taking on a bigger role."

Abney has played just 25 snaps on defense through Detroit's first four games. In those limited reps he's allowed two receptions for one yard.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I was a 400-meter runner when I was at high school. I've always looked at football seasons like a 400 meter," Shaw said Wednesday. "You want to get out fast. But then wherever you are once you get out then it's about pushing through the back stretch and then finishing with everything you have. We're barely rounding the first corner in the 400-meter."

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