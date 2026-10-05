NOTEBOOK: Campbell focused on finding ways to improve after SNF loss to Panthers

Charlotte, N.C. – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the two biggest things he wanted to see from his football team heading into a primetime matchup vs. Carolina Sunday night were better discipline and effort from all three phases.
"Those two combined going into this game I wanted to see discipline and I wanted to see effort, and I'm going to be anxious to look at the tape and just see what that looked like. Really in all areas," he said. "It's not good enough right now. That's the bottom line. It's just not good enough."
Detroit's defense gave up at least 30 points for a third time in four contests to start the year, and the offense had too many self-inflicted wounds and couldn't drive the ball late with a chance to come back and win the game. The Lions fell to 2-2 on the season with the 32-26 loss to the Panthers.
Detroit allowed 445 yards of offense and nearly 200 receiving yards (192) to second-year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who finished with 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
The Lions' secondary continued their early-season struggles, and Campbell lamented the inability to create takeaways in a second loss this season.
"Really, to start the game, we didn't do well enough in the coverage aspect," Campbell said. "I thought we handled some of that in the second half, then the run got us. We started bleeding yards there in the second half and that's the one thing we couldn't let happen."
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Charlotte.
Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said after the game that the defense has to find a way to start games faster and not put the offense in a hole.
Campbell said he and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will sit down and put everything back on the table. Maybe that means playing more man after switching to more zone coverages this season. Maybe it's continued personnel shakeups on that side of the ball.
"We are going to find a way to get better with what we got," Campbell said. "There are things we can do. We've tweaked a little bit every week. There's still some things we can try (that) we haven't yet to try and settle some things down. I want to exhaust everything here, man,"
Campbell admitted it wasn't good enough but also said he wasn't going to panic after four games with 13 contests left on the slate.
"My job is to get these guys going, man," he said. "We've got guys on the backend that can cover. We got guys who can hit. We've got to pull this thing together and find the right combination of coverage vs. pressure and job responsibility. Putting guys in the right spots to do what they do.
"This is a work in progress. We're four games in. We just have to find a way to get better."
DEEP BALL UNLOCKED
Detroit's offense came into Sunday night top 10 in the league in a number of different categories, but the one thing that was really missing was the deep ball in the passing game.
One positive from Sunday's loss was that aspect coming to life a little bit. Quarterback Jared Goff had 412 passing yards in the loss and hit wide Jameson Williams on a 49-yard completion right before the half that led to a field goal. Goff targeted wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in third quarter, which led to another successful Bates attempt.
Those are the Lions' two deep threats on offense, and showing off the ability to hit them on film should bode well for this offense moving forward.
EXTRA POINTS
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown passed Johnnie Morton (6,499) for the third-most receiving yards in franchise history. St. Brown finished Sunday with eight receptions for 75 yards.
- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has totaled seven scrimmage touchdowns through the first four games of the season. The only Lions player with more touchdowns through the first four games of any season was Calvin Johnson (eight in 2011).