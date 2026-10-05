NOTEBOOK: Campbell focused on finding ways to improve after SNF loss to Panthers

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said after the game that the defense has to find a way to start games faster and not put the offense in a hole.

Campbell said he and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will sit down and put everything back on the table. Maybe that means playing more man after switching to more zone coverages this season. Maybe it's continued personnel shakeups on that side of the ball.

"We are going to find a way to get better with what we got," Campbell said. "There are things we can do. We've tweaked a little bit every week. There's still some things we can try (that) we haven't yet to try and settle some things down. I want to exhaust everything here, man,"

Campbell admitted it wasn't good enough but also said he wasn't going to panic after four games with 13 contests left on the slate.

"My job is to get these guys going, man," he said. "We've got guys on the backend that can cover. We got guys who can hit. We've got to pull this thing together and find the right combination of coverage vs. pressure and job responsibility. Putting guys in the right spots to do what they do.