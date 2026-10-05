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NOTEBOOK: Campbell focused on finding ways to improve after SNF loss to Panthers

Oct 05, 2026 at 01:31 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Charlotte, N.C. – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the two biggest things he wanted to see from his football team heading into a primetime matchup vs. Carolina Sunday night were better discipline and effort from all three phases.

"Those two combined going into this game I wanted to see discipline and I wanted to see effort, and I'm going to be anxious to look at the tape and just see what that looked like. Really in all areas," he said. "It's not good enough right now. That's the bottom line. It's just not good enough."

Detroit's defense gave up at least 30 points for a third time in four contests to start the year, and the offense had too many self-inflicted wounds and couldn't drive the ball late with a chance to come back and win the game. The Lions fell to 2-2 on the season with the 32-26 loss to the Panthers.

Detroit allowed 445 yards of offense and nearly 200 receiving yards (192) to second-year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who finished with 14 receptions and two touchdowns.

The Lions' secondary continued their early-season struggles, and Campbell lamented the inability to create takeaways in a second loss this season.

"Really, to start the game, we didn't do well enough in the coverage aspect," Campbell said. "I thought we handled some of that in the second half, then the run got us. We started bleeding yards there in the second half and that's the one thing we couldn't let happen."

Lions at Panthers Week 4 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 4 in Charlotte.

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53), Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 110

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 4, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said after the game that the defense has to find a way to start games faster and not put the offense in a hole.

Campbell said he and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will sit down and put everything back on the table. Maybe that means playing more man after switching to more zone coverages this season. Maybe it's continued personnel shakeups on that side of the ball.

"We are going to find a way to get better with what we got," Campbell said. "There are things we can do. We've tweaked a little bit every week. There's still some things we can try (that) we haven't yet to try and settle some things down. I want to exhaust everything here, man,"

Campbell admitted it wasn't good enough but also said he wasn't going to panic after four games with 13 contests left on the slate.

"My job is to get these guys going, man," he said. "We've got guys on the backend that can cover. We got guys who can hit. We've got to pull this thing together and find the right combination of coverage vs. pressure and job responsibility. Putting guys in the right spots to do what they do.

"This is a work in progress. We're four games in. We just have to find a way to get better."

DEEP BALL UNLOCKED

Detroit's offense came into Sunday night top 10 in the league in a number of different categories, but the one thing that was really missing was the deep ball in the passing game.

One positive from Sunday's loss was that aspect coming to life a little bit. Quarterback Jared Goff had 412 passing yards in the loss and hit wide Jameson Williams on a 49-yard completion right before the half that led to a field goal. Goff targeted wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in third quarter, which led to another successful Bates attempt.

Those are the Lions' two deep threats on offense, and showing off the ability to hit them on film should bode well for this offense moving forward.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown passed Johnnie Morton (6,499) for the third-most receiving yards in franchise history. St. Brown finished Sunday with eight receptions for 75 yards.
  • Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has totaled seven scrimmage touchdowns through the first four games of the season. The only Lions player with more touchdowns through the first four games of any season was Calvin Johnson (eight in 2011).

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