Week 8 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

What are the Minnesota Vikings talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 8 NFC North matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Let's find out:

1. The Vikings welcomed running back Jordan Mason (thumb) back off IR last week in their win against Indianapolis. He led the Vikings in rushing with 15 carries for 68 yards after veteran Aaron Jones Sr. left the game with a knee injury early in the fourth quarter. Jones is considered 'day to day,' according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, who said he feels good about the depth in the running back room with Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas in reserve if Jones isn't available to play against Detroit Sunday.

2. Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was asked this week how they can push the ball down the field more in the passing game. Minnesota's 15 completions of 20-plus yards on the season rank 25th in the NFL. In his response, Phillips brought up Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive lineman Alim McNeill.

"Each week presents its challenges," he said. "Like this week these guys have obviously Hutchinson and McNeill inside is playing really, really good football. You're kind of weighing how comfortable you feel holding the ball longer and taking deeper shots down the field based on protection. You're kind of weighing, 'When can we be aggressive? When can we take these shots?'"