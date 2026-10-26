NOTEBOOK: Goff continues impressive play in Lions' win over Packers

FOURTH-DOWN CALLS

Campbell is an aggressive coach and will never apologize for the faith he has in his offense to convert on fourth down to score or keep drives alive.

The Lions couldn't convert a 4th & 5 at the Packers' six-yard line in the final minutes of the third quarter Sunday. They passed up a potential 20-14 lead going for the two-score advantage, but Goff's pass to Williams in the back of the end zone was incomplete.

Detroit also went for it on 4th & 1 at their own 24-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in a tie game and running back Jahmyr Gibbs was tackled for a two-yard loss.

"Well, I thought we would get it, number one," Campbell said of the second attempt. "I really believed we would get that. Number two, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn't work out. And those were the key thoughts."