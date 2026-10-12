NOTEBOOK: Goff continues his strong play to start the season

Glendale, ARIZ. – There were several stars for the Detroit Lions Sunday in a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals that improved their record to 3-2 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye with a chance to get some rest and take a breath.

The play of quarterback Jared Goff was right at the top of the list.

Goff completed 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.8 passer. He's shown complete command of Drew Petzing's offense to start the season. He converted four critical fourth downs, three via pass and one on his one-yard touchdown run.

Sunday was the 28th-straight game he's thrown at least one touchdown pass, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in franchise history.