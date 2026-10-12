 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Goff continues his strong play to start the season

Oct 11, 2026 at 11:04 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Glendale, ARIZ. – There were several stars for the Detroit Lions Sunday in a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals that improved their record to 3-2 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye with a chance to get some rest and take a breath.

The play of quarterback Jared Goff was right at the top of the list.

Goff completed 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.8 passer. He's shown complete command of Drew Petzing's offense to start the season. He converted four critical fourth downs, three via pass and one on his one-yard touchdown run.

Sunday was the 28th-straight game he's thrown at least one touchdown pass, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in franchise history.

"Goff just is Goff. He's as good as they come," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his veteran quarterback after the game. "That's the way he's played these five games here. I just think he's gotten better every year. He's even better than last year. He's the real deal."

Goff has now gone five-straight games to begin the year without throwing an interception. He joins Russell Wilson (2019) as the only players in NFL history to throw at least 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions through the first five games of any season.

He's playing at an MVP level to begin this season. No question about it.

"I mean, some of them bounced our way," Goff said. "I think I had a sack-fumble today that we landed on, but I've been very conscious of that and through the last handful of years of my career tried to really focus on that.

"I have been doing a good job of that up to this point. Again, a lot of this stuff is the way the ball bounces, but I'm proud of that right now and want to keep that going."

GAME BALL FOR DAN MILLER

Campbell started his postgame press conference Sunday with a game ball for play-by-play announcer and voice of the Lions Dan Miller, who lost his wife Cindy to cancer this week.

"I want to start with this. This ball goes to Dan Miller and his family," an emotional Campbell said. "That was hard to hear what they went through. It's been a tough road for Dan. Salt of the earth, man. He's salt of the earth. I know this has been hard, but now I know Cindy is in peace and we love you, Dan. Appreciate you."

FIRST INTERCEPTION

In his first career start, rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney II made his first career interception to end a dominant first-half performance for Detroit's defense. Abney held the interception ball and a game ball awarded by Campbell and joked he planned to sleep with both tucked under each arm Sunday night.

The Lions view Abney as a young player with three position flexibility – outside cornerback, slot cornerback and safety. He started at safety and recorded six tackles (five solo), one interception and one pass defended.

At 21 years and 273 days old, he is the second-youngest Lions player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to record an interception.

Lions at Cardinals Week 5 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Glendale.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 105

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 105

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 105

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 105

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 105

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 105

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 105

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 105

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 105

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 105

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
99 / 105

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 105

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 105

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 105

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

EXTRA POINTS

  • Linebacker Devin White left the game in the first quarter with a broken forearm that Campbell said after the game will require surgery and keep him out long-term.
  • Wide receiver and returner Tom Kennedy also left the game and will miss some time with what Campbell described as a sprained knee.
  • Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown notched six receptions for 69 yards Sunday. In doing so, St. Brown passed Justin Jefferson for the most receptions through a player's first six seasons with 579.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Williams working to be more consistent for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Jameson Williams' consistency, timelines for defensive back Brian Branch & center Cade Mays, and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions could utilize Abney's position flexibility more on defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie cornerback Keith Abney's position flexibility, preparing for the Arizona Cardinals and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Branch & Mays return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive back Brian Branch & center Cade Mays returning to practice, rookie cornerback Keith Abney's role and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell focused on finding ways to improve after SNF loss to Panthers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense preparing for potential unknown with Panthers

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Alim McNeill's play and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Rakestraw earning more opportunities

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. earning more opportunities, Juice Scruggs' play at center and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offensive line setting standard as a unit

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line performance, preparing for the Carolina Panthers and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff playing at a high level to start the season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-24 victory over the New York Jets.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense looking to start faster

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including starting faster on offense, head coach Dan Campbell's relationship with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Sheppard, Lions' defense complete self-scout ahead of Week 3

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's approach to the mini-bye, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa's role on offense and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Miller returns to practice, on track for Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie tackle Blake Miller's return to practice, roster moves and more.

Advertising