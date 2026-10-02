NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense preparing for potential unknown with Panthers

MILLER VS. FREELING

The Lions wanted to get younger and more athletic upfront along their offensive line this offseason and taking a tackle in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft was a priority. When they got on the clock at pick No. 17, they had their choice of two top talents: Clemson's Blake Miller and Georgia's Monroe Freeling.

The Lions took Miller over Freeling mostly because of Miller's experience, having made 54 starts at the position in four seasons at Clemson and setting a school record for most snaps from scrimmage. Freeling started just 17 college games. Detroit took Miller at No. 17 and Freeling went two picks later at No. 19 to Carolina.

"Yeah, obviously, we held both in high regard," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "We did. And there was so much to it. High grades on both. I think probably for us it was just (Miller), he's taken a ton of reps.

"That was a little bit more of what it's come to. Listen, (Freeling's) doing a good job and he's going to continue to grow just like our guy is. The more reps you get, the better you get. And so that's really what it came down to, just more experience over a four-year period at starting at tackle. That's it. But both really good tackles, athletic, trait, skill, all of it."

Miller's earned a 73.2 overall PFF grade so far this season, 20th among 70 qualified offensive tackles. He's played 142 offensive snaps on the season. His pass-blocking grade of 80.6 ranks seventh among 70 qualified offensive tackles. His run-blocking grade of 68.6 ranks 26th at the position. He's allowed three total pressures, no sacks and one quarterback hit.

Freeling's earned a 62.2 overall PFF grade, 45th among 70 qualified offensive tackles. He's played 204 offensive snaps. His pass-blocking grade of 61.3 ranks 53rd among 70 qualified offensive tackles. His run-blocking grade of 67.8 ranks 27th. He's allowed 14 total pressures in pass protection with 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hits.

EXTRA POINTS

-Campbell was asked Friday about cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and how involved the Lions were in trade talks leading up to Porter being dealt from Pittsburgh to Dallas for a sixth-round pick next year and a second-round pick in 2028.

"Yeah, Brad (Holmes), he's been on it for a while and that's been ongoing and everything's got to align right. And Cowboys did what they wanted to do, but we were very much in on it."

Campbell was then asked if there is still a desire to add a cornerback before the trade deadline.

"Just like any year, man, it's nonstop," he said. "(Holmes is) constantly looking to upgrade this roster to every position. If we can find somebody that we feel like fits us and can help us and the value's right, we will."

-Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch, who is currently on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list as he rehabs a torn Achilles suffered last December, is close to returning to the practice field, Campbell said Friday.