NOTEBOOK: Williams working to be more consistent for Lions' offense

Williams is coming off his best game of the season with six catches for 102 yards in the loss to Carolina. He also had a drop on a deep ball down the right sideline, which he said he lost in the lights, that could have been a huge play in that football game. He had another in the fourth quarter in what ended up being a one-score loss for the Lions. Williams said losing the first one in the lights is no excuse and he still must put his hands in the right spot to still catch the football.

"Every target that he had in that (Carolina) game should have been a catch," Montgomery said of Williams' six catches on eight targets. "If it hits you in the foot, you can catch it. If it hits you in the fingertip, you can catch it. If you jump up and it hits you, you got to catch it. He understands that. Like he understands that point of it, but that is exactly what I'm talking about.

"You can't be boom or bust this league. That is above average or average, when you use the means of them. So, we have to get him to a point, I have to find more ways to get him to the point where he gets to that point and that is a normal play."

Williams has 16 catches for 229 yards on the season and is on pace to set a career-high in catches, but he's averaged just 14.3 yards per reception in 2026 after averaging 16.7 yards over his first four seasons.