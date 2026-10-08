NOTEBOOK: Lions could utilize Abney's position flexibility more on defense

FINDING ANSWERS ON DEFENSE

The numbers haven't been good for Detroit's defense across the board. Campbell knows it. Sheppard know it. The players on that side of the football know it.

Instead of focusing on who is to blame for it, the focus at the Meijer Performance Center this week has been on finding answers to correct it.

"Whether that's personnel driven, whether that's some things come out, whatever the case is, something has to change," Sheppard said Thursday. "Because coming out of training camp, this is far from where we thought we would be at and should be at, and I still do, standing here before you after the four-game sample size."

The Lions have one more game in Arizona on Sunday against the Cardinals before a bye week where the entire coach staff and front office can sit down and assess the problem in-depth to find longer-term solutions. Before that, the defensive players get one more chance to fix some of the issues.

"I do feel like we're right there at this wall right now and banging on this wall," Sheppard said. "And I said there's going to be a group of men that bust this (expletive) down. And some guys probably going to be with us and some aren't.