NOTEBOOK: St. Brown holds himself to high standard

OFFENSIVE PERSPECTIVE

The Lions should get Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch back in the lineup this week.

Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has faced Branch in past stops, most recently when he was the offensive coordinator in Arizona. Petzing knows what kind of impact Branch can have in a game. Branch had nine tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended in the Lions' Week 3 victory over Arizona in 2024.

"It's very similar to the conversation we have about tight ends on offense. It's the versatility piece. He can cover slot receivers. He can take away tight ends. He can show up and be dynamic in the run game and he can pressure the quarterback," Petzing said of Branch.

"So, when you can do all of those different things, it's really hard to account for him because you never really know. Is he down there to cover? Is he down there for the run? Is he down there to blitz?