NOTEBOOK: How the game is slowing down for Ratledge in Year 2

EXTRA POINTS

-The Packers come to Ford Field ranked in the top 10 in scoring and total defense. They've held opponents to under 200 yards passing (193.3) per game, but the statistic that really stands out is the NFL-leading nine interceptions and 11 takeaways total, which is tied for the league lead.

Detroit's offense has given the ball away just once this season - the fewest in the league through Week 6. Quarterback Jared Goff has zero interceptions.

"Yeah, they're really good at playing the ball in the air. They have good ball skills," Goff said Tuesday of Green Bay's defense. "Again, their corners are great as well, but those five guys in the middle play really well together and you can tell they move in unison together and very visual on the quarterback and do a good job getting in passing lanes and getting their hands on the ball. And then they pass rush well too, which makes it hard as well."

-Campbell said Tuesday veteran safety Kerby Joseph is in a good spot in his recovery from a knee injury that's prevented him from playing since Week 6 of last season. Campbell said he expects Joseph to be back on the field at some point this season.

"He's doing a good job. I'm not going to give you a timetable, but I've been pleased with where he's at," Campbell said. "He's in a good head space right now, which is great because that's hard. You're coming off this, you're wanting to go and you're working at it, and at some point, it's time for football. We all know that and recognize it, but we'll take it one day at a time."