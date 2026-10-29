10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

4. The Lions had eight players in their secondary, five cornerbacks, play at least 14 snaps against the Packers. Sheppard said it was passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend's idea to rotate players against Green Bay.

Sheppard said there were some players on the scout team the last couple weeks who caught their eye with the way they covered wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in practice. The rotation Sunday allowed the defense to keep some players fresher than normal and utilize some different skillsets. It's something we could continue seeing moving forward.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL in touches and is on pace to have the most by any running back dating back to the 1980s. Is there a number that is too much for Gibbs? Short answer from Petzing: No. He said Gibbs would probably argue for more touches if asked. Petzing said Gibbs is such a dynamic and unique player with the ball in his hands, and they want to utilize that as much as they can.

6. Fipp loved the energy wide receiver DeAndre Carter brought to the return units last week. He had a 15-yard punt return he nearly broke and a 26-yard kickoff return he almost got loose on too.